Cwm LLC Has $626,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,442 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 124,054 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 95,911 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

