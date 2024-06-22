Cwm LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 736,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,002,000 after purchasing an additional 450,081 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,156,000 after purchasing an additional 449,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 457,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,596.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $84.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.