Cwm LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $188.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.02 and its 200 day moving average is $167.07.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.