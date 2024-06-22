Cwm LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

ILCB opened at $75.17 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $75.57. The company has a market cap of $924.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

