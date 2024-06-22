Cwm LLC Sells 718 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IMCV opened at $70.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.06. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.34 and a twelve month high of $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $605.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.