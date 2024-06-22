Cwm LLC Sells 9,011 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,016,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,910 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,398,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,385 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

View Our Latest Report on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.