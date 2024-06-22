Czech National Bank Acquires 123 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $148.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.14. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.