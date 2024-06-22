Czech National Bank Acquires 325 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,947,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 227,154 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 0.7 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

