Czech National Bank Buys 112 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.30. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

