Czech National Bank Has $3.22 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Czech National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,564 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Hologic by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,378,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,651,000 after purchasing an additional 743,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,079,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,398,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

