Czech National Bank Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.76 and a 200-day moving average of $180.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

