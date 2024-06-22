Czech National Bank Increases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $143,024,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after buying an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 288,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,793,000 after buying an additional 245,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.7 %

HUBB opened at $377.39 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $390.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

