Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $423.73 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.27 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $423.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

