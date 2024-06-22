Czech National Bank Purchases 532 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 415,054 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 247,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,633,000 after acquiring an additional 61,708 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,595,000 after acquiring an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

ATO stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Get Our Latest Report on ATO

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.