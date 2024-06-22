Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Danaos were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Danaos by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Danaos by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Danaos by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Danaos Stock Up 0.3 %

DAC stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.36. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.71 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $253.45 million during the quarter. Danaos had a net margin of 59.04% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 29.18 EPS for the current year.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

