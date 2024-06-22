Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 29,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $153.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.64. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

