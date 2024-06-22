Derick Nathan Czember Purchases 3,470 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember bought 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.70.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Derick Nathan Czember sold 27,064 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$401,900.40.

Shares of PEY opened at C$14.26 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$10.38 and a 52-week high of C$15.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

