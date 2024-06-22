Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

