Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.94 and last traded at $60.37. Approximately 39,561,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 65,403,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.24.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.