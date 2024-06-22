Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 49,145 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $126.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.79. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.