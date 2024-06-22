Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Nicolas Hien Sells 15,000 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director Nicolas Hien sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.05, for a total value of C$1,830,693.00.

Dollarama Stock Up 1.1 %

DOL opened at C$124.03 on Friday. Dollarama Inc. has a one year low of C$84.19 and a one year high of C$129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$120.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$107.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.80.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

