Don Gray Acquires 20,900 Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Director Don Gray bought 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$27,588.00.

Don Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Don Gray acquired 41,200 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$54,384.00.

Shares of TSE:PRQ opened at C$1.32 on Friday. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Petrus Resources ( TSE:PRQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$28.04 million during the quarter. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2056632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Petrus Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRQ. Stifel Canada downgraded Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

