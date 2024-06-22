Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Cut by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

NYSE EW opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

