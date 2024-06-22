Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 42.4% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE LLY opened at $884.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $905.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $840.60 billion, a PE ratio of 130.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $798.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $727.93.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.