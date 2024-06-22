Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $319.88

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $319.88 and last traded at $319.30, with a volume of 17686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.01.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.09 and a 200-day moving average of $292.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,397,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP bought a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,737,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,720,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,698,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 111.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,906,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

