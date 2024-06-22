Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Equifax by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $239.74 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.93. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

