Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Director Lyle Braaten Sells 10,000 Shares

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total value of C$281,053.00.

Lyle Braaten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ero Copper alerts:

On Monday, May 13th, Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of Ero Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total value of C$147,232.50.

On Friday, May 10th, Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of Ero Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total value of C$35,865.52.

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO opened at C$28.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$33.50 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.