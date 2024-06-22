EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.04. EVgo shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 298,009 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVGO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $613.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.54.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Barclays PLC increased its position in EVgo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in EVgo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in EVgo by 175.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EVgo by 1,862.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 232,250 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $774,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

