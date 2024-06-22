Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Cut by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after buying an additional 115,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 809,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after buying an additional 161,898 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 26,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.68. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.88.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

