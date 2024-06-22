Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 5,041 shares.The stock last traded at $11.94 and had previously closed at $11.66.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 12.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

