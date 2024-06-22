Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 564,980 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,669,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,778,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

