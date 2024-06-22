FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,440 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. HCEP Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 580.1% in the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 213,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,927 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FINV opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.41. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

