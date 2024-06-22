First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,178 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in US Foods were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in US Foods by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in US Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:USFD opened at $53.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $55.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

