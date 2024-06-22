First Hawaiian Bank Buys 2,000 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 150.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $158.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.85. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

