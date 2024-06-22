First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.37. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

