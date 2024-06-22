First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.27 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 3,700 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $179,857.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,880,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,048,890.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $179,857.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,880,043 shares in the company, valued at $383,048,890.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $178,707.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,458,098 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

