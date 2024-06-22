First Hawaiian Bank Has $461,000 Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,741 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AES by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009,718 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in AES by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,277,000 after buying an additional 2,537,128 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AES by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,060,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 686,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AES by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AES stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

