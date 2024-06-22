First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,480 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,131.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hersh Kozlov acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,706 shares of company stock valued at $54,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

