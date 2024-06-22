First Hawaiian Bank Invests $624,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DEO opened at $130.32 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $129.11 and a 1-year high of $179.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average of $142.69.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

