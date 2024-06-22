First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,685 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,233,000 after purchasing an additional 791,940 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after buying an additional 1,410,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,349 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after buying an additional 304,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,807,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,626,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. DA Davidson downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.76.

TRIP opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

