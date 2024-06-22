First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,130,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,064,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,271,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $377.19 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $377.88 and its 200-day moving average is $375.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

