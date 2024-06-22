First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 1.1 %

Corteva stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

