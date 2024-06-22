First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,437 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

