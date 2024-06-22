First Hawaiian Bank Sells 106,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.12.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

