First Hawaiian Bank Sells 315 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 51,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SPG opened at $146.16 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day moving average is $146.03.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

