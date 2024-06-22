First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in GMS were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 174,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the third quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMS. Barclays lowered their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:GMS opened at $81.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average of $88.68. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.