Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FI. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $149.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.40. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

