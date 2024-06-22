Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,818 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of MiMedx Group worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,812 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,273,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth $570,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.87 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.91.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $84.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.