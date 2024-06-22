Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,268 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 268.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

