Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 17,365 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,365 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Barclays by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,407,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,334,000 after buying an additional 210,982 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Barclays by 16.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,520,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,638,000 after buying an additional 360,390 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Barclays by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 1,621,896 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 12.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 220,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Barclays by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

